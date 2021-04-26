Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at Mainz

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BERLIN, APRIL 25: Bayern Munich blew the chance to clinch the Bundesliga title for a ninth successive season on Saturday as the club world champions crashed to a 2-1 defeat away to Mainz.
First-half goals by Jonathan Burkardt and Robin Quaison sealed Mainz's third straight win, pulling them away from the relegation fight and forcing Bayern to wait to be crowned champions.
On his return from a knee injury, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored just before the end to leave him four short of Gerd Mueller's all-time record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a season.
"We just have to put the game behind us, we just weren't assertive enough," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick who wants to leave at the end of the season. Bayern can still win the title on Sunday without kicking a ball if second-placed RB Leipzig, who are 10 points behind Munich, lose at home to Stuttgart.
"That was too little from us in the first half, you can't win games like that, in terms of body language and our build up," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who was at fault for the opening goal.
"We created too few chances and were punished for our own mistakes."
Mainz made sure Bayern had to put the champagne back on ice by capitalising on the visitors' errors.
With just three minutes gone, a speculative shot by Germany Under-21 striker Burkardt from the edge of the area deceived Neuer and flew into the Bayern net.
The hosts doubled their lead before the break when Swedish striker Quaison got in between David Alaba and Thomas Mueller to power his header past Neuer. Bayern showed an unusual lack of discipline as Jerome Boateng, Leon Goretzka and Alaba were all shown yellow cards within six minutes late in the first half.
Mainz had also been 2-0 up at half-time against Bayern at the Allianz Arena in January until the hosts roared back to win 5-2 when Lewandowski scored twice.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at Mainz
Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four
Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager
Bangladesh earns first point in WTC in Tamim's record-breaking day
Five woman booters tested negative for C-19
Mominul impressed by 'outstanding' Taskin


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft