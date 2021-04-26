Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come



Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane touches his head at the end of the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on April 24, 2021. photo: AFP

Eden Hazard was thrown on for the last 15 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Valdebebas in what was only the Belgian's second appearance in three months but Madrid could not find a way through.

Atletico are now two points clear at the top of La Liga and can extend that advantage to five by winning away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Barcelona could pull level on points with Real Madrid if they overcome Villarreal.

Real Madrid struggled for chances and the concern will be that numerous injuries and fatigue are catching up with Zinedine Zidane's side at a crucial moment in the season.

"It's two points dropped, that's obvious, we lacked a lot going forward, especially at the start of the game," said Zidane.

"We weren't sharp but that can happen. We have to go again on Tuesday."

They play Chelsea at home on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals and it is possible none of Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Fede Valverde or Lucas Vazquez, all absent due to injury, will return.

Kroos and Mendy have the best chance, with Zidane saying afterwards they would be assessed on Sunday.

Hazard could feature against his former club after coming on for the final quarter of an hour but the fact Zidane waited so long to introduce him suggests he is still not considered match fit, having now played 30 minutes since the end of January.

"I think in 15 minutes he did well," said Zidane.

"He played with spark, with energy. The most important thing was nothing was bothering him. He can make a difference, absolutely, and we're going to need him."

After an impressive few weeks in which Real Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League and became favourites to overhaul Atletico in La Liga, Zidane's team have now been held to three draws in their last four matches, all of them without scoring a goal.

Neither side had much success in the first half but the game opened up in the second as the rain poured down and the ball began to skid across the turf.

Rodrygo struck the bar, his overhit cross almost flying in, before Betis had three chances in 10 minutes, the best of them falling to Borja Iglesias but he hesitated and Dani Carvajal intervened.

Madrid, though, came again as Luka Modric's bending effort was saved before Marcelo found space in the box but skewed his finish wide of the post. -AFP









