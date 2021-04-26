Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Declaration was a team decision

We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
BIPIN DANI

We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager

We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager

The Sri Lankan cricket team is "disappointed" with the draw result, according to the team manager  Manuja Kariapperuma.
The first Test match of the Walton Series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy ended in a draw but not before it became suddenly live when Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne declared the first innings at lunch on the final day.
"It (declaration) was a team decision and it was decided on Saturday", the team manager, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Kandy, said.
"We wanted to go for the kill. We wanted to have a lead of 150 by lunch but the wickets fell early".
Sri Lanka declared the innings at the scoreboard reading 8 for 648 runs, thus taking a lead of 107 runs.
The two sudden wickets in the Bangladesh second innings raised some hopes for the result but it was not enough for the host team to win the match, which was also affected by rain and the bad light.
"The wicket was not assisting but pressure could have done a lot of things", the manager added.  "There is also no provision for the flood lights to be on", the manager added.
The playing conditions agreed upon by both teams before the Test series don't allow the switching to the floodlights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at Mainz
Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four
Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager
Bangladesh earns first point in WTC in Tamim's record-breaking day
Five woman booters tested negative for C-19
Mominul impressed by 'outstanding' Taskin


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft