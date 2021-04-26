Video
Bangladesh earns first point in WTC in Tamim's record-breaking day

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

On a day when Bangladesh earned their first point in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) point table thanks to a draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test, Tamim broke a 131-year old record to cap off the success.
Bangladesh who lost the first five matches of the WTC, was languishing at the bottom of the table with 0 points. They are still at the bottom table but the draw meant they opened the account with 30 points.
Sri Lanka declared the first innings at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 648-8, taking 107 lead against Bangladesh who also declared their first innings after scoring 541-7.
Bangladesh came to bat for the second innings after the lunch session and reached 100-2 when the Tea break was taken. However, a spell of shower forced the draw of the match much earlier than anticipation as Bangladesh was unable to bat after the Tea break.
Tamim was stranded on 74, his second half-century in the Test while skipper Mominul Haque was on 23.
During his 74, Tamim broke a record as he reached his 50 when his team was on 52-2. Australian John Lyons scored 50 off his side's 55 in Lord's Test against England in 1890, which was unbroken before Tamim's feat. West Indies Chris Gayle emulated Lyons, hitting 50 when his side was 55 against New Zealand in Port of Spain in 2014.     -BSS


