Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five woman booters tested negative for C-19

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Five of the woman booters who were tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) few days back were cleared off after being tested negative for the virus on Sunday.
The booters are Krishna Rani Sarker, Monika Chakma, Anai Mogini, Nilufa Yasmin Nils and Rituporna Chakma. They provided their samples on Thursday.
On the other hand, eight of those booters who were placed in isolation after being repeatedly tested positive for the virus too tested negative on the day. They are Rupna Chakma, Shamsun Nahar, Mashura Parvin, Mariya Manda, Surodhani Kisku, Tahura Khatun, Sanjida, Nowshan Jahan Niti.
Earlier on the fifth of April, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) postponed the then ongoing Women's Football League (WFL), thanks to the deadly virus breakout for the second time. Afterwards these booters had gone to periodical virus test.
Now, with these 13 getting certificate for being Covid-19 negative, the scenario of the woman footballers' camp is getting back to its usual form. But the health security measures is still an important factor to keep the condition okay.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at Mainz
Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four
Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come
Pakistan triumph over Zimbabwe
We wanted to go for the kill, says Lankan team manager
Bangladesh earns first point in WTC in Tamim's record-breaking day
Five woman booters tested negative for C-19
Mominul impressed by 'outstanding' Taskin


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft