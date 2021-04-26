Five woman booters tested negative for C-19

Five of the woman booters who were tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) few days back were cleared off after being tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

The booters are Krishna Rani Sarker, Monika Chakma, Anai Mogini, Nilufa Yasmin Nils and Rituporna Chakma. They provided their samples on Thursday.

On the other hand, eight of those booters who were placed in isolation after being repeatedly tested positive for the virus too tested negative on the day. They are Rupna Chakma, Shamsun Nahar, Mashura Parvin, Mariya Manda, Surodhani Kisku, Tahura Khatun, Sanjida, Nowshan Jahan Niti.

Earlier on the fifth of April, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) postponed the then ongoing Women's Football League (WFL), thanks to the deadly virus breakout for the second time. Afterwards these booters had gone to periodical virus test.

Now, with these 13 getting certificate for being Covid-19 negative, the scenario of the woman footballers' camp is getting back to its usual form. But the health security measures is still an important factor to keep the condition okay.






