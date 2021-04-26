Mominul impressed by 'outstanding' Taskin



Bangladesh's Mominul Haque throws a ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 23, 2021. photo: AFP

The first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka predictably ended in a draw at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday but Mominul believed there is lot to take from Taskin's bowling.

"Taskin had outstanding effort in this pitch. He tried his best," Mominul praised Taskin's effort after the bowler took 3-112 in Bangladesh's only innings.

In the six matches he played, it was Taskin's best bowling figure.

Despite Taskin's effort, Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 648-8, taking 107 run lead as Bangladesh also declared the inning after making 541-7. Bangladesh then reached 100-2 before rain washed out the last session of the game and forced a draw.

"I enjoyed a lot of Taskin's bowling. It doesn't seem that he played only six Test matches," he said.

"You know he worked hard in the last one and half years. He took lot of pain and put hard yards in for which he reaped the rewards finally. In this condition it is always tough to bowl for a longer period but he did it. I am really impressed by his performance."

According to him, they got the deserving result in the Test because there was nothing much to do in this wicket.

"The wicket was really tough for the bowlers. I think the draw is the expected result. Our bowlers tried their best in this wicket. I can't complain," he said.

Mominul also was happy by the effort of the batsmen as from the senior to junior all contributed in team's cause. While Tamim Iqbal gave the side a fluent start in both of the innings, hitting 90 and 74 not out, Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck an epic 163 in the first innings. Liton Das scored a well-composed 50 while Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 68 in the first innings. Mominul himself also made a 127, his first century outside of the country.

"Tamim bhai set the tone for us in both of the innings, specially his 90 in the first innings was very important for us. Shanto was outstanding. Liton and Mushfiqur bhai also chipped-in-with good performance. I am happy that we played as a unit," Mominul said.

He believes the performance of the first Test would give them a confidence to do well in the second at the same venue, starting from April 29.

"We couldn't do well in the last home and away series. So after losing Test series at home, it is a good result to draw a Test in away. I think this will give us the confidence in the second Test. If we can play as a unit like this Test, I think we will have the good chance," he remarked.

Bangladesh's decision to play five bowlers was bold one, considering their vulnerability in batting. But it worked well in the first Test, which is another reason to rejoice the Test.

"There was slight risk because we normally didn't play with just six batsmen. But playing five bowlers paid off in this condition. Normally the big team always play with five bowlers. Basically, considering the injury risk in unforgiving condition, we played five bowlers, which worked well. But I can't say whether we will stick with that in the second Test. Firstly we have to judge the wicket and then we can take decision," he concluded. -BSS











