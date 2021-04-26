Runs galore Test ends in draw, Tigers bag 1st WTC points



Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (L) reacts after playing a shot during the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh went for tea on day-5 with 100 for two in their 2nd innings but couldn't resume batting again for heavy downpour and bad light at Pallekele. Rain started just five minutes before commencing the post-tea session of the final day. At 45 past 4pm (BST), one hour later of starting rain, officially called off the game of the day.

Tamim Iqbal was batting with 74 runs and skipper Mominul Haque was unbeaten scoring 23 after losing the wickets of Saif Hasan and Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Saif had gone for one while Shanto for a duck.

Earlier, Sri Lanka piled up 648 runs in their 1st innings losing eight wickets till lunch of the day and later on declared the innings. Resuming batting with overnight 512 for three, hosts lost five wickets in the 1st session to add 136 runs.

Taskin Ahmed's back to back strikes send both the Lankan big fish to the side line. Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne putted in 10 more runs with his overnight 234 while Dhanajaya de Silva returned with 166 runs next to his name resuming batting from 154.

Pithum Nissanka scored 12, Niroshan Dickwella 31, Wanindu Hasaranga 43 and Suranga Lakman remained not out scoring 22 runs.

Sri Lanka started to accelerate runs despite losing wickets in regular intervals. Mominul's over defensive fielding placement in the last hour of the session aided Lankan batsmen to gather easy runs.

Speedster Taskin Ahmed scalped three wickets, Taijul Islam took two while Mehidy Miraz and Ebadat Hossain shared one wicket each.

Earlier Bangladesh declared their 1st innings at 541 for seven riding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Ltion Das. Shanto played his career best 163 runs' innings while Mominul Haque scored 127 runs. Tamim missed a ton for 10 runs, Mushfiq remained unbeaten scoring 68 runs and Liton gathered 50 runs.

Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne named the Player of the Match for his career best knock.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were awarded with 20 World Test Championship points, which is the first ever achievement for Bangladesh in the event playing six matches so far.

The last Test and the series decider will be commenced on April 29 at the same venue.





