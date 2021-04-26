Australian HC observes Anzac Day

Australian High Commission in Dhaka has paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women who died in wars and conflicts marking the 106th Anniversary of Anzac Day,

On 25 April 1915, troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) landed in Gallipoli, Turkey.

That was the first time Australian troops fought together as a nation.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer on Sunday paid his homage in a private rehearsal service at the High Commission.

Bruer said, "Anzac Day is the day Australians come together in remembrance. But as we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we come together in spirit, instead of in person, to keep the Anzac spirit alive and honour our veterans and service."

The High Commissioner remembered the brave individuals who have served, and continue to serve, during times of war and peace, including the 30 Australian and New Zealand airmen who died in the Burma campaign during the Second World War, and whose graves are located at the Chittagong and Comilla War cemeteries.

Among the tens of thousands of soldiers from many countries who lost their lives during the eight-month-long campaign were more than 8,000 Australians and 2,700 New Zealanders.

As a descendant of one of the original Anzacs, Mr Bruer said one of the aspects of Anzac Day of which he was most proud was the way it has brought old enemies together.

The High Commissioner said that during the Gallipoli campaign the ANZACs forged a reputation for courage in adversity, dedication to duty and self-sacrifice.