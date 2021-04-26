Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Prioritising high-yielding paddy for haor areas: Minister

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

The government is prioritising the cultivation of high-yielding paddy as occasional floods threaten the crop in haor areas, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said Sunday.
"Adequate amount of paddy is collected from haor areas every year which is very essential for food safety but sometimes floods destroy them. We're working to reduce the risks and prioritising cultivation of the high-yielding variety," he said at a Boro paddy collection programme in Shadhor haor of Mithamoin in Kishoreganj.
The government is prioritising paddy varieties that can be harvested 15-20 days earlier than the regular varieties. Combined harvesters and reapers are being provided there urgently considering the shortage of workers, the minister said.
In the haor areas, paddy is cultivated once a year. Production should be boosted, Razzaque said adding that scientists have already invented high yielding paddy BRRI Dhan 89, 92.
Farmers will be provided high-yielding varieties, he said urging their cultivation.
The work of installing regional Rice Research Institutes is underway for further research to invent more paddy species suitable for haor areas, he said.
This year, Boro paddy is being cultivated on 1,66,950 hectares in Kishoreganj. Among them, 1,02,500 hectares are in haor areas.
So far 53 percent and 39 percent paddy from haor and outside have been collected in the district. The government targets to produce 7,11,580 metric tonnes of paddy from here.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australian HC observes Anzac Day
Prioritising high-yielding paddy for haor areas: Minister
OCAB forms new convening body
Rokib's ‘Dishehara Mon’ released
Palak for inclusion of e-commerce in school curriculum
Covid-19 cases reach 30,939 with 168 afresh in Rajshahi division
Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi
DB police unearth fake medicine factory


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft