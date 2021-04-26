Indonesia submarine split into three on sea bed, 53 crew dead

BALI, Apr 25: An Indonesian navy submarine that sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday has been found split into three pieces on the sea bed, officials say. All the vessel's 53 crew have been confirmed dead.

Navy officials said they had received signals from the sub's location more than 800m (2,600ft) deep early on Sunday. An underwater rescue vehicle loaned by Singapore was sent down to get visual confirmation of the wreckage. The KRI Nanggala disappeared after requesting permission to dive during a torpedo drill. The reason for its sinking is not yet clear.

The German-built vessel was more than 40 years old but underwent a refit in 2012. Authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday morning. -AFP