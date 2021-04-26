Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Yemen rebels advance on Marib, 65 dead

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

DUBAI, Apr 25: Yemen's Huthi rebels have made important gains in the battle for the government's last northern stronghold, advancing close to the centre of Marib city despite heavy casualties, military sources said Sunday.
The rebels have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefield and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which backs Yemen's government, the loyalist military sources said.
Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.
Fierce fighting has left at least 65 dead over the past two days alone, including some 26 loyalist personnel, among them four officers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesia submarine split into three on sea bed, 53 crew dead
Yemen rebels advance on Marib, 65 dead
Kremlin aide says Putin-Biden summit possible in June
Netanyahu calls for ‘calm’ in Jerusalem amid fresh violence
All eyes on Mamata’s home turf
Multiple funeral pyres of victims of Covid-19 burn at a ground
Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence
Biden recognizes Armenian genocide, defying Turkey in watershed


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft