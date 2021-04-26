Kremlin aide says Putin-Biden summit possible in June

MOSCOW, Apr 25: A top aide to Vladimir Putin said Sunday that a possible summit between the Russian leader and his US counterpart Joe Biden could take place in June.

Biden earlier this month offered a meeting between the two leaders in a neutral country, as tensions between Russia and the West escalated sharply over the conflict in Ukraine, new sanctions on Moscow and the health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Kremlin has said it is still considering the offer, but on Sunday, Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said that planning is underway.

"June is being named, there are even concrete dates," Ushakov said on state-run television channel Rossiya-1. -AFP



