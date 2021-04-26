Video
Netanyahu calls for ‘calm’ in Jerusalem amid fresh violence

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

A Palestinian protester pulls on the weapon of a member of the Israeli security forces during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City on April 25. photo : AFP

A Palestinian protester pulls on the weapon of a member of the Israeli security forces during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City on April 25. photo : AFP

JERUSALEM, Apr 25: Fresh clashes broke out later Saturday between Palestinians and police after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for "calm on all sides" after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
But the premier also warned that Israel remains "prepared for all scenarios" after dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, prompting Israeli retaliatory air strikes.
Thirty-six rockets were launched overnight Friday, the Israeli army said, the most in a single night this year, after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas voiced support for the east Jerusalem protests.
Netanyahu made the remarks after attending an emergency security meeting with senior officials, including army chief Aviv Kohavi, hours after Israeli warplanes struck Gaza early Saturday and a second night of clashes between Palestinians and police in Jerusalem.
"First of all we want to ensure that law and order are respected... now we demand compliance with the law and I call for calm on all sides," Netanyahu said in a statement after the security talks.
The clashes on Saturday evening were less severe than on previous days, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
Six Palestinians were injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
After Netanyahu's comments, the Israeli army said it intercepted another rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening.
There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings.
A series of videos posted online have also shown young Arabs attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Jewish extremists taking to the streets to bully Arabs.
A march into the heart of Arab east Jerusalem by hundreds of supporters of far-right Jewish nationalist group Lehava added fuel to the fire.
At least 125 people were injured Thursday when Palestinian protesters, angered by chants of "death to Arabs" from far-right Jewish demonstrators, clashed repeatedly with police.    -AFP


