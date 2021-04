KHAGRACHHARI, Apr 25: Kazi Shamsur Nahar Begum, mother of The Daily Observer's Khagrachhari Correspondent Dulal Hossain, passed away on Saturday at 7:41am. She was 79.

She had been suffering from old age complications.

She left behind two sons, a daughter, a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn her death.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Sunday at 9am in Neyamatpur Village under Feni Sadar Upazila. Later, she was buried in family graveyard.