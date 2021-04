PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Apr 25: A mobile court fined five brickfields Tk 1.20 lakh in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Saturday noon, on charge of burning fuel wood and not having necessary official papers.

The mobile courting was jointly led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Liton Sarkar and Upazla Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Sanzida Sultana.

The fined brickfields are NBBF, SBBF, SOF, MEHS, and FBF.

UNO said, the mobile court will continue drive.