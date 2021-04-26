Volunteer iftar-feeding in Feni

FENI, Apr 25: Under his personal initiative, Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi of Feni Municipality is breaking fast of over 300 people with Iftar items everyday.

According to field sources, he and his volunteer team wait from afternoon in search of fasting people on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Mahipal in the district. The volunteer iftar-feeding will continue for the whole Ramadan.

Mayor said, "Everyday numerous transports and pedestrians are commuting this road. Fasting drivers and pedestrians face problem for breaking their fast. Considering their problem, I have been arranging iftar for them for the last few years."















