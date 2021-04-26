Fish farmers get subsidised pickup vans at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Apr 25: Two fish farmers' cooperative societies in Bagmara Upazila of the district were given two pickup vans on Sunday afternoon.

Under the National Agricultural Technology Programme Phase-II of the Department of Fisheries, these fish and food transportable pickups have been given to the fish farmers. Each association is given a pickup van. The vans were given at a subsidised price.

The keys to the vans were handed over at a function organised by the Department on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Among other, Upazila Parishad Chairman Anil Kumar Sarkar, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ahmed, Fisheries Officer Rabiul Karim, Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman, Livestock Officer Dr. Mahabubur Rahman, and Fisheries Extension Officer Mahmudur Rahman were present at that time.

Each pickup van costs 7.75 lakh including the government subsidy of Tk 3.6 lakh.

UNO said, the initiative was taken to help the fish farmers.












