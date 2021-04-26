Three killed in road mishaps

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Jamalpur, on Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: Two people were killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Limon Hossain, 25, Azizar Rahman, and Roni Hossain, 28, residents of Bhatara Village in Dupchanchia Upazila of Bogura.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station (PS) Nirendranath Mandol said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Limon and Roni in Bottali Nordanmor area on the Joypurhat-Khetlal Road at noon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor from the scene, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Sharif Uddin, 30, son of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Sardarpara Village in the upazila. He was a sales representative of a pesticide company.

Police sources said a laguna (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Sharif Uddin in Titpalla area on the Jamalpur-Tangail Road at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Jamalpur Sadar PS in this connection.

















