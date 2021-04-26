Four people die of coronavirus

Four people died of coronavirus in different districts including Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday dawn.

The deceased was identified as Mokhlesur Rahman alias Bishu Hazi, 78, son of late Idris Ali, a resident of Zahidnagar Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bishu Hazi had been suffering with the virus symptoms for the last couple of days.

His sample was collected on Thursday and sent it to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex for test.

Later, he died at his residence in the area on Saturday dawn.

Gomastapur Upazila Health Officer Dr Masud Parvez confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division on Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 462 here.

Meanwhile, 168 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 30,939 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday noon.

He said the highest 283 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 67 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 15 people died in Chapainawabganj, 32 in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 26,668 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,489 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.









