Monday, 26 April, 2021, 8:59 AM
Home Countryside

One killed in land dispute in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Apr 25: One Ayub Ali Sarder, 50, was killed in a clash over land dispute in the district on Saturday.
The clash took place between two rival groups on Friday last in Mithakhali Village of the upazila. Four others, Rubi Begum, 40, Mizanur Rahman, 35, Jalal, 40,  and Mitu Akter, 25, got injured.
In this connection, deceased's daughter Mitu Akter filed a case with Mathbaria Police Station (PS) accusing Shobahan Hawlader and nine others of the same village.
Police arrested Shobahan Hawlder and sent him to court. Shobahan Hawlder is son of late Majid Hawlder.
Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station said, while undergoing treatment Ayub Ali Sarder died; prime accused Shobahan Hawlader was produced before the court.










