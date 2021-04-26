53 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 53 people have been arrested on different charges in seven districts- Kurigram, Habiganj, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Narail and Mymensingh, in four days.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a man for killing his daughter-in-law in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested person is Abdul Jabbar, 60, a resident of Sarkertari Village under Ramkhan Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Polash Mandol said a pregnant woman was strangled by her in-laws in Sarkertari Village on April 20.

The deceased's father filed a case with Nageshwari PS accusing seven people including Abdul Jabbar in this connection.

Following this, a team of police conducted a drive in Nilurkhamar Modantari Village of the upazila at around 3am and arrested Abdul Jabbar.

The arrested was produced before the court on Saturday.

Police are trying to arrest other accused, the OC added.

SHAYESTAGANJ, HABIGANJ: Police detained three suspected robbers from Talugarai area in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested are Md Rony Mia, 27, Md Nasim Mia, 35, and Md Alamgir Mia, 28.

Shayestaganj PS OC Ajoy Chandra Deb said, on information, police conducted a drive around 2:30am and arrested them when they were preparing to commit robbery.

Police also recovered arms, machete, and sharp weapons from their possesions, he added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested 14 people including six leaders of Jamaat-e-Islam in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Of the arrested six are leaders of Jamaat-e-Islam and eight had arrest warrant on different charges.

The arrested Jamaat leaders are: Hafizul Islam, 54, Enamul Haque, 43, Maznur Rahman, 48, Yakub Ali, 47, Moksed Ali, 50, and Mojibar Rahman, 57.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.

Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested 13 gamblers from Chandrima PS area in the city on Friday noon.

The arrested persons are: Md Tareq, 30, Iqbal Ahmed, 30, Selim Uzzaman, 50, Rafiqul Islam, 42, Saeed Ali, 30, Shamim Uddin, 32, Zakir Hossain, 33, Enamul Haque Mintu, 41, Md. Sabbir, 26, Monirul Islam, 31, Bappi Kundu, 26, Zahurul Islam Ujjal, 40, and Habibur Rahman, 32.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium Market under Chandrima PS at around 12:30pm and arrested them red-handed.

RMP Spokesperson Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter, adding that legal action has been taken against those arrested.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a young man in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday night over a rape case.

The arrested person is Monirul Islam, 22, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Chauria Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur.

Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Deb said Monirul developed a love affair with a tenth grader in the upazila.

He took the girl to a house in the area on November 26 and violated her there.

He also took the video of the incident through his mobile phone.

Later, he spread the video on social media.

As the video went viral on social media, the victim's father filed a case with Panchbibi PS on Thursday afternoon.

Following this, police arrested Monirul at night, the OC added.

NARAIL: Three women have been detained from Lohagara Upazila in the district on Thursday for allegedly snatching a pistol from police during a clash.

The detainees are Jahanara Chowdhury, Selina and Sohana, residents of the upazila.

Freedom Fighter (FF) Yusuf Sardar's daughter Soheli said her brothers had gone to Mauli Village to rescue their cousin Bulu Sarder who was reportedly being held and tortured at a house.

"Police obstructed my brothers and an altercation ensued. A policeman dropped a pistol during the scuffle but we returned it," she said, accusing police of attacking her party, assault and vandalism.

"My father, FF Yusuf Sardar's nose was broken," she said.

FF Asad Sardar, the brother of Yusuf, said the policemen assaulted his sister-in-law and daughter-in-law and hurled verbal abuse towards them.

Police said two groups led by Ohidur Sardar of Kumri Village and Firoz Sheikh of Lutia Village had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy.

As the two groups were locked in a clash, two police officers managed to dissuade Firoz's group.

But they were attacked by 20 to 25 people when they tried to dissuade Ohidur's group.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Lohagara PS Mikail Hossain has received first aid.

ASI Mir Alamgir has been hacked with a sharp weapon in his head and left elbow. He has also been hit with a blunt object.

A pistol with eight bullets was snatched from ASI Alamgir.

Later, it was recovered from near a mosque at around 2:30pm.

Lohagara PS OC Syed Ashikur Rahman confirmed the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested 18 people along with 18 trucks of smuggled Indian goods in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

RAB-14 Media Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Belayet Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Beltali Boro Masjid Road area at early hours and detained 18 people with Indian goods.

RAB members also seized six trucks.

The seized items are 1,000 pieces of Indian three-piece, 250 pieces of lehenga, 12,000kg of cumin, 350 pieces of sari, 3,200 pieces of soap, 20,000 pieces of mehendi, 4,000 pieces of chocolate, 4,000 pieces of Indian Betnovate cream and 3,000 pieces of Skinshine cream, the ASP added.

Gouripur PS OC Md Maniruzzaman Mazumdar confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this connection.









