Musa Khan River turns paddy field



Boro paddy has been cultivated on the dried bed of the Musa Khan River in Bagatipara Upazila. photo: observer

In the last year's flood, the river, a branch of the Boral River, was full of water. But the river turned waterless within few months.

According to locals, over ages, due to unplanned sluice gate, diminished flow in the Padma River, the Boral River lost its tenderness. Along with, the Musa Khan lost its youthfulness.

Several eras back, the Musa Khan was excavated; but its lost glory could not be returned.

The Boral is the branch river of the Padma; its origin is in Charghat of Rajshahi. It has been linked with the Jamuna River via Bagha, Bagatipara, Baraigram upazilas, and Pabna and Sirajganj districts.

Musa Khan's origin is in the Trimohania nearing Jamnagar Police Camp crossing the Bagatipara Upazila. it has met Atrai River in the Naldanga point via Hapania, Umargari, Jagirpara, Karamdoushi, Joyrampur Pirgachha, Jalmalia and Madhukhali.

Locals said, once the Musa Khan was in youthfulness; during the rainy season, it was full of water and would gain strong current; and farmers would cultivate crops on its banking lands. Also, fishermen would catch fish in the river for the whole year, and their families were running well.

Big sail boats laden with different commodities would ply through the river; there would be boat race in the river; and teenagers would play swimming.

Normally, the Musa Khan River becomes half-full in the rainy season with swelling level in the Boral. It gets water from different fields and canals as well. But with the rainy season ending, its water makes receding to Boral.

But this season, it has been a difference; the river became brimmed in the rainy season; but within few months, it became waterless.

During the 2010-11 financial year, a total of 6.5 kilometres of the Musa Khan ranging from the origin to Pirgachha cremation ground was excavated at about Tk 95 lakh. But the dredging did not bring much benefit; Rather, most of its bottom turned filled again with excessive salinity.

At present, the river is dry. Only some ditches hold some water. The mouth of the origin has dried up fully.

School Teacher Nurul Islam in Karamdoushi Village said, the Musa Khan River got a little life after the dredging; but due to devastating flood, it became filled again.

Jamnagar Union Chairman Abdul Kuddus said, the Musa Khan River's mouth became filled; in order to bring back its lost glory, the Boral River will have to be dredged.

If Boral is full of water, Musa Khan will be full, he added.













