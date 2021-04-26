Video
Letter To the Editor

Government's safety net during pandemic

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dear Sir
The government had taken various measures to strengthen job creation, improve job quality, and promote inclusive access to employment under World Bank funding. As the ongoing pandemic has highlighted the urgency to enhance resilience to future shocks, the government has built on its Employment Generation Program for the Poorest.

Various studies have found that just 50 per cent of the government's targeted demographic receive assistance under its safety net programmes. The government has also failed to provide any assistance, financial or otherwise, to the indigent hit by the Covid-19 fallout. Due to the temporary closure of offices, business, factories and public transport during a nationwide general holiday between March 26 and May 31 last year, the export sector had faced an unprecedented challenge as international orders were either cancelled or put on hold. This affected around four million workers, mainly female, amid a temporary collapse in demand.

The government has taken steps to amend the Bankruptcy Act to reduce the duration of legal proceedings and recovery from four years to one or two years while increasing recovery rates. We hope that government's attempts of expanding safety network will ensure welfare the common people

Ali Ahammed
Over email



