Increasing inequalities and dysfunctional economy



Mizanur Rahman Shelley



Destiny nevertheless, has its dark and miserable moments standing around the corner when everything seems to go well. In the late evening of the 19th September, we were informed in our Azimpur road residence that my father-in-law Mr. Shafiullah had been suddenly taken very ill. Sufia and I along with my younger brother Khokon, Maswoodur Rahman rushed to his house in Shatmasjid road.



When we arrived there at around 10 pm, we found that he had already expired following a massive heart-attack. We were shocked and stunt. Relatives gathered in the house were lamenting the premature and sudden death and discussing arrangements for his burial next day and rituals that follow every demise. Apart from my wife Sufia and college student Jesu all the other sisters and brother were virtually children. They could not fathom the meaning and significance of the great tragedy that had befallen them.



But they cried their hearts out. We had to be extra careful about Sufia as she was in the family way. The shock and the sorrow was however, stunning and in escapable. She was put in a bedroom inside the house. I stayed in the drawing room discussing the steps to be followed and things to be done in the long run. These could include getting his dues from the government as he dies in harness arranging financial security and guardianship for the young children. The path ahead seemed to be dark and difficult.



The sudden and untimely demise of my father-in-law Syed Safiullah marked a great divide in our life. My wife Sufia, the eldest daughter was with me in our extended family. Four of her younger sisters and the only brother were now temporarily, in a virtual 'no man's land'. Having lost both the parents they were to all intents and purpose, orphans.



The financial part was more reassuring as my father-in-law; a first class officer of the government had left behind a newly built one storied house and some limited savings from a modest life insurance and his provident fund and pension. His colleagues in the EPWAPDA showed generous fellow feelings and soon hired his house for official purposes at a monthly rent of Rs. 500. It may be remembered that this amount was the monthly salary of the top class Civil Servants in those days.



However, the other parks and privileges that came with the office naturally departed with the passing away of the office holder. I remember that the day after my father-in-law's death Sufia's cousin, Information Officer Syed Salauddin Ahmed said, looking at the official car, "this car will not be there in a few days. Other parks will also gradually disappear. Nobody salutes the setting Sun".



I recalled these words with lingering sorrow as I once lost my government job in 1971 and resigned voluntarily from service in 1980. The same experience was repeated in my case in 1990. That year as a result of strong civil agitation the regime under which I severed as a technocrat non-partisan Cabinet Minister collapsed and fell. In an instant, so to say, days of apparent power and pomp ended.



With my father-in-law's death his children had lost the sole bread earner although the modest resources he left behind were enough to take care of the needs of the bereaved family. In that they were luckier than many middle class children whose parents did not leave behind adequate resources. They have to fend for themselves in the cruel world of financial problem.



They find themselves in the jaws of a ruthlessly capitalistic society. There increasing inequalities in income and wealth lead to concentration of power in the hands of a few privilege ones. This leads to a dysfunctional economy and polity. Analysts who cry desperately to save capitalism say that the USA and the West must fight against increasing inequality and promote a growing and buoyant middle class. During the 1960s when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan the Bengali middle classes were relatively strong and thriving despite regional disparity with West Pakistan.



East Pakistan which was actually Eastern part of United Bengal of undivided India under British Raj, had a Muslim majority. On account of historical reasons the Muslims in Bengal, especially in East Bengal did not have a growing and strong middle class. It was not so much because of the policies of the dominant West Pakistan ruling coteerie, but on account of the relaxation of control and exploitation by the high caste non-Muslims that the middle classes became relatively strong and prosperous in twenty four years of Pakistan.



In fact as we will see later it was this thriving and courageous middle class which spearheaded the struggle of Bengali self-assertion and Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971. Unfortunately, after forty five years of Independent and sovereign Bangladesh economic inequality is increasing economic despite growth and the middle class is shrinking. Today a middle class father when dying suddenly may leave his dependents in insecure financial wilderness. Luckily in 1964 my father-in-law's resources did not leave his children in the large.



The problem was elsewhere. Money apart, children needed guardianship. The network of traditional eastern kinship worked. My sisters-in-law and brother-in-law were taken care of first by their eldest uncle, Mr. Syed Mohammmad, a retired Headmaster who resided in Dhaka's Tejkunipara. Later, another uncle Syed Aminullah, a retired Circle Officer and lawyer took care of them and lived with them and his own family in a flat in the 'Dayem Mansion' in Azimpur.



For a while they were also under the guardianship of younger uncle Mr. Abdul Latif Jami, a Police Officer. Later, as they grew up the only brother Syed Nashrullah Mamun hired a separate house in Azimpur and lived there with his sisters. All through their aunt Syeda Sultana Banu cared for them with great affection.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".















By mid 1964 our elder son Arif Ibne Mizan Nipu was more than one year old. My wife Sufia was expectant with our second child. We calculated that the child would be born in the early part of October. Thus, on both the job and the family fronts the news was good and desirable.Destiny nevertheless, has its dark and miserable moments standing around the corner when everything seems to go well. In the late evening of the 19th September, we were informed in our Azimpur road residence that my father-in-law Mr. Shafiullah had been suddenly taken very ill. Sufia and I along with my younger brother Khokon, Maswoodur Rahman rushed to his house in Shatmasjid road.When we arrived there at around 10 pm, we found that he had already expired following a massive heart-attack. We were shocked and stunt. Relatives gathered in the house were lamenting the premature and sudden death and discussing arrangements for his burial next day and rituals that follow every demise. Apart from my wife Sufia and college student Jesu all the other sisters and brother were virtually children. They could not fathom the meaning and significance of the great tragedy that had befallen them.But they cried their hearts out. We had to be extra careful about Sufia as she was in the family way. The shock and the sorrow was however, stunning and in escapable. She was put in a bedroom inside the house. I stayed in the drawing room discussing the steps to be followed and things to be done in the long run. These could include getting his dues from the government as he dies in harness arranging financial security and guardianship for the young children. The path ahead seemed to be dark and difficult.The sudden and untimely demise of my father-in-law Syed Safiullah marked a great divide in our life. My wife Sufia, the eldest daughter was with me in our extended family. Four of her younger sisters and the only brother were now temporarily, in a virtual 'no man's land'. Having lost both the parents they were to all intents and purpose, orphans.The financial part was more reassuring as my father-in-law; a first class officer of the government had left behind a newly built one storied house and some limited savings from a modest life insurance and his provident fund and pension. His colleagues in the EPWAPDA showed generous fellow feelings and soon hired his house for official purposes at a monthly rent of Rs. 500. It may be remembered that this amount was the monthly salary of the top class Civil Servants in those days.However, the other parks and privileges that came with the office naturally departed with the passing away of the office holder. I remember that the day after my father-in-law's death Sufia's cousin, Information Officer Syed Salauddin Ahmed said, looking at the official car, "this car will not be there in a few days. Other parks will also gradually disappear. Nobody salutes the setting Sun".I recalled these words with lingering sorrow as I once lost my government job in 1971 and resigned voluntarily from service in 1980. The same experience was repeated in my case in 1990. That year as a result of strong civil agitation the regime under which I severed as a technocrat non-partisan Cabinet Minister collapsed and fell. In an instant, so to say, days of apparent power and pomp ended.With my father-in-law's death his children had lost the sole bread earner although the modest resources he left behind were enough to take care of the needs of the bereaved family. In that they were luckier than many middle class children whose parents did not leave behind adequate resources. They have to fend for themselves in the cruel world of financial problem.They find themselves in the jaws of a ruthlessly capitalistic society. There increasing inequalities in income and wealth lead to concentration of power in the hands of a few privilege ones. This leads to a dysfunctional economy and polity. Analysts who cry desperately to save capitalism say that the USA and the West must fight against increasing inequality and promote a growing and buoyant middle class. During the 1960s when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan the Bengali middle classes were relatively strong and thriving despite regional disparity with West Pakistan.East Pakistan which was actually Eastern part of United Bengal of undivided India under British Raj, had a Muslim majority. On account of historical reasons the Muslims in Bengal, especially in East Bengal did not have a growing and strong middle class. It was not so much because of the policies of the dominant West Pakistan ruling coteerie, but on account of the relaxation of control and exploitation by the high caste non-Muslims that the middle classes became relatively strong and prosperous in twenty four years of Pakistan.In fact as we will see later it was this thriving and courageous middle class which spearheaded the struggle of Bengali self-assertion and Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971. Unfortunately, after forty five years of Independent and sovereign Bangladesh economic inequality is increasing economic despite growth and the middle class is shrinking. Today a middle class father when dying suddenly may leave his dependents in insecure financial wilderness. Luckily in 1964 my father-in-law's resources did not leave his children in the large.The problem was elsewhere. Money apart, children needed guardianship. The network of traditional eastern kinship worked. My sisters-in-law and brother-in-law were taken care of first by their eldest uncle, Mr. Syed Mohammmad, a retired Headmaster who resided in Dhaka's Tejkunipara. Later, another uncle Syed Aminullah, a retired Circle Officer and lawyer took care of them and lived with them and his own family in a flat in the 'Dayem Mansion' in Azimpur.For a while they were also under the guardianship of younger uncle Mr. Abdul Latif Jami, a Police Officer. Later, as they grew up the only brother Syed Nashrullah Mamun hired a separate house in Azimpur and lived there with his sisters. All through their aunt Syeda Sultana Banu cared for them with great affection.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".