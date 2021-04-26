Pharmaceutical industry grows during pandemic

Video
Home Editorial

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Currently almost all major sectors of the country have been experiencing fall in production triggered by the pandemic. On the contrary, the pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing an opposite reality. The crucial sector remains largely unhurt, during the pandemic as local drug makers registered a growth in production.

Consequently, people have easy access to drugs including life saving medicines, reducing the fatality related to Covid-19 and other diseases. However, thanks to the pharmaceutical industry for being able to produce and maintain a strong supply chain. Pharmaceutical companies continue to supply essential drugs to markets both at home and abroad.

According to a recent Bangladesh Bank survey titled "Economic and Financial Stability Implications of Covid-19: Bangladesh Bank and Government's Policy Responses", the growth of the overall manufacturing industry fell to 5.47 per cent  from 14.84 per cent in June last year as production fell sharply from January 2020 and continued with this trend till April that year. However, production picked up quickly from May last year, demonstrating the capability of pharmaceutical industry during the pandemic.

The reason behind this success of the pharmaceutical sector is a rise in demand for new medicines and healthcare products. Different local companies manufacture generic anti-Coronavirus drugs. These types of medicines help to save many Covid-19 patients around the globe, increasing the prestige of the country. In addition, people have been procuring vitamin supplements and antibiotic drugs in abundance to enhance immunity and treat critical diseases resulting in the growth of the sector.

Local drug makers are also performing strongly in the international market. Consequently, the high business performance brought high profit for pharma companies, putting a positive impression on share prices in the country's stock market. Needs be mentioned, pharmaceutical is the second dominating sector in the stock market after the banking sector--as the output steadily increased throughout 2020.

However, it is inspiring that Bangladesh exports medicines to 145 countries, including a few highly regulated markets such as the European Union and Australia. Bangladesh pharmaceutical industry has proved its competence and capability by responding to demands of our health sector by producing necessary drugs in shorter time. We hope that this success will lead the industry to greater success in the upcoming days.

To finish with, in order to develop more effective export strategies to yield better and sustainable results, our pharmaceutical manufacturers need to continually monitor and assess their performance in terms of sales volume, changes in product demand and sales trends for  each major destination country.



« PreviousNext »

