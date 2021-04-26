Video
Air India to fly in oxygen concentrators from the US this week

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

MUMBAI, April 25: National carrier Air India will join the country's battle against Covid this week by air transporting about ten thousand oxygen concentrators from the US into India, said an airline source.
The first flight, carrying 318 oxygen concentrators weighing over 5,600 kg will take off from New York and is scheduled to land in Delhi on Tuesday. The second flight too will carry 318 concentrators will depart from Newark airport and land in Delhi on April 28, said the source adding that the order was placed by the Indian government. "Apart from the New York airports, oxygen concentrators will also be flown in from San Francisco regularly after April 28 to bring in about ten thousand of them,'' the source added.
In India, the national carrier has the largest fleet of wide-bodied aircraft capable of operating non-stop long haul flights over 15 hours to destinations like the US.
Ambient air contains about 20 % oxygen and 78 % nitrogen. An oxygen concentrator is a device that takes in ambient air and filters out the nitrogen from it to concentrate the oxygen molecules in the treated mixture.
Last week private carriers began flying in oxygen concentrators. SpiceJet on Saturday said that its air cargo arm, SpiceXpress has airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong and the B737 flight landed in Delhi via Kolkata in the evening.
The airline statement that it would be bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe.    -TNN


