Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

DUBAI, April 25: The value of Saudi imports from Turkey increased month-on-month in February, according to official data, but remained well below last year's amount after an informal blockade by Saudi Arabia.
Imports from Turkey came to 24.5 million riyals ($6.53 million) in February, up from 14.1 million riyals a month earlier but still about 98% down year on year, data from Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.
Riyadh has never publicly acknowledged boycotting goods from Turkey, but last year Saudi businessmen endorsed the move in response to what they called hostility from Ankara.
Relations between the two countries were thrown into turmoil in 2018 over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Some Turkish exporters have been re-routing goods to circumvent the issue, exporters and traders have told Reuters, and Turkey last month raised the issue at a World Trade Organisation Goods Council meeting in Geneva.
Turkey tumbled to 67th in terms of imports to Saudi Arabia from 11th in February last year, the data showed, while China remained Saudi's top trading partner.
The value of Saudi overall exports meanwhile increased 3% year-on-year in February driven by non-oil exports, the statistics authority said.
Exports amounted to 65.8 billion riyals, up from 63.8 billion riyals in February 2020, but oil exports fell by 0.7 billion riyals or 1.4% in the same period.
On a month-on-month basis, however, overall Saudi exports decreased by 6.2 billion riyals, or 8.6%.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis
Air India to fly in oxygen concentrators from the US this week
Egypt eyes tourism revenues up to $7 billion in 2021
Porsche plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February
DU, BRAC Bank organises banking courses for students
Serum Institute of India defends Covid vaccine pricing
Poor to get food thru Bidyanondo from donors via eFood


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft