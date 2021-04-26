Video
DU, BRAC Bank organises banking courses for students

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Country's first-ever accelerator programme in the banking sector for entrepreneurs, 'Uddokta 101', has begun.  
'Uddokta 101' is jointly initiated by the University of Dhaka and BRAC Bank, says a press release.
The first batch of 'Uddokta 101' comprises 31 entrepreneurs, aged between 24 to 55, admitted to the course after rigorous screening and interviews from the applicants.
About 21 of the first batch of students are female entrepreneurs.
The first class held on April 10, 2021, was on 'Growth Hacks and business model canvass: The Strategyzer approach' conducted by Dr Rafiuddin Ahmed, Associate Professor at Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka.
The second class held on April 17, was on "Laying the Legal Building Blocks for Your Venture", facilitated by Khundkar Hasan Shahriyar, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Vice Chairman, Complaint Management and Legal Issues, e-CAB. Mohammad Abdul Haque, Finance Secretary, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, and Secretary-General, Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum, was the guest speaker.
The third class held on April 24, was on "Refine/Redefine Your Startup Business Plan", facilitated by Dr Nazmul Hossain, Associate Professor, University of Dhaka. Mohammad Oli Ahad, Founder and CEO of Intelligent Machines Ltd, was the guest speaker. There will be 4 batches of 'Uddokta 101' in 2021.


