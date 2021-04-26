Poor to get food thru Bidyanondo from donors via eFood

The helpless and poor people will get one-time food for Sehri if someone orders food on eFood, one of the most popular food delivery platforms in the country. eFood will pay to the Bidyanondo Foundation for the Sehri meal of a helpless person against each order amounting to tk.700 or more. With that money, Bidyanondo will deliver food to the helpless, needy and poor people.

This information was revealed in a press release issued by efood's ownership company Evaly.com.bd on Saturday (April 24).

According to the press release, if a customer orders a meal worth Tk 700 or more on the eFood platform and pays the price then one person's food will be paid to Bidyanondo against each order.

Mohammad Rassel, managing director and chief executive officer of Evaly, said "The customer would receive exactly what he orders. We will pay Bidyanondo a certain amount of money for a person's Sehri against that order. Every four days, orders worth Tk. 700 or more will be sent to Bidyanondo together, as per the order in Efood".

Arif R. Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, said, "We believe that we have a responsibility towards the neglected and helpless sections of the society. We have taken such an initiative from that realization and our customers will successfully implement this initiative. Those who would place an order here were also contributing to this great social initiative. We have received 235 such orders in four days starting from 19th April to 23rd April. That means we'll cover the costs of 235 people's meals in Bidyanondo. This month of fasting will bring more orders, and we expect to be able to assist more citizens".

Welcoming the initiative of Evaly and efood, Bidyanondo Foundation executive member Zakir Hossain Pavel said, "Many people have the mindset of feeding the hungry people while feeding themselves, however, it is not possible due to a lack of proper platform. Thousands of people will order food as well as deliver food to street children through Evaly's new initiative which is both inspiring and exemplary".













