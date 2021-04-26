Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Meghna Insurance gives over 10,000 masks to police

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Meghna Insurance CEO, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique handing a packet of masks to Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police recently.

Meghna Insurance CEO, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique handing a packet of masks to Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police recently.

Meghna Insurance Company Limited gifted 10,000 masks among the members of the police force.
Meghna Insurance CEO, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique handed over 5,000 masks to Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police recently, says a press release.
In addition, another 5,000 masks were handed over to Dr. Mohammad Monwar Hasanat Khan, Superintendent of Central Police Hospital, Dhaka.
Sabrina Rahman, Chairperson of the company, said, "Meghna Insurance Company Limited has been cooperating with the frontlines since the beginning of the ongoing Corona situation. The organization has come forward on its own initiative to help front-line fighters like journalists and the police force out of social responsibility."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis
Air India to fly in oxygen concentrators from the US this week
Egypt eyes tourism revenues up to $7 billion in 2021
Porsche plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February
DU, BRAC Bank organises banking courses for students
Serum Institute of India defends Covid vaccine pricing
Poor to get food thru Bidyanondo from donors via eFood


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft