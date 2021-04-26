Meghna Insurance gives over 10,000 masks to police



Meghna Insurance CEO, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique handing a packet of masks to Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police recently.

Meghna Insurance CEO, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique handed over 5,000 masks to Habibur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General, Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police recently, says a press release.

In addition, another 5,000 masks were handed over to Dr. Mohammad Monwar Hasanat Khan, Superintendent of Central Police Hospital, Dhaka.

Sabrina Rahman, Chairperson of the company, said, "Meghna Insurance Company Limited has been cooperating with the frontlines since the beginning of the ongoing Corona situation. The organization has come forward on its own initiative to help front-line fighters like journalists and the police force out of social responsibility."













