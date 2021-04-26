Four leading smartphones in Bangladesh

There are 4 best flagship smartphone in Bangladesh till now. These are; iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, says a vendor.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: These two are the most advanced and powerful smartphones produced by Apple till date. Both of these run on the IOS 13. They feature 5.8 inch and 6.5 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Inside the device, there is an A13 Bionic chip. Both of the devices are dust and water resistant. Both smartphones feature three cameras on the back and one on the front.

The 64GB storage equipped iPhone 11 Pro will cost Tk 84,915. But the version with 256GB and 512GB will cost Tk 97,665. The iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Tk 93,415 for the 64GB variant. But the 256GB and 512GB variant will cost Tk 1,06,165.

vivo X60 Pro: vivo's newly launched flagship in the country X60 Pro is certainly a top contender for the most popular flagship phone this year, given its unique features.

In Bangladesh, the X60 Pro is the first smartphone from vivo's X series and is available for BDT 69,990.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: The S20 FE comes equipped with a 32 megapixel selfie camera. The quad camera system includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel wide, 8 megapixel telephoto lens camera.

The retail price for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in Bangladesh is Tk 64,999.























