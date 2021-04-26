Samsung gives EMI facilities for UHD, QLED TV buyers

Leading brand for television for 15 years globally, Samsung has brought an attractive offer for the people of Bangladesh, through which customers purchasing any UHD or QLED televisions of T Series will get 36 months of EMI (equal monthly installment) facilities with 0% interest.

This exciting offer will be available for Standard Chartered Bank, The City Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited Credit cardholders, saya a press release.

The company is known to bring one of the best technologies with stunning designs for their televisions. The TVs' innovative technology turns the ordinary into the extraordinary with immersive sound, endless detail, and minimalist design. And now customers can get a UHD or QLED TV for as low as BDT 1,914 per month

On top of this offer, customers can also get Buy 1 Get 1 offer for selected models of TV. Additionally, customers are eligible for 50% cashback on Soundbar if purchased in bundle with TV. A 24/7 call center is dedicated for customers' query regarding the offers & after sales service.

"T Series comes in various ranges, letting you choose a TV according to your budget and lifestyle. We want the people of Bangladesh to enjoy the innovative technology that we are bringing to the market.

"Thus, we are extremely pleased to introduce 36 months of EMI with 0% interest with the top banks in Bangladesh. We hope it will be well receptive by the customers and our innovative technology will enhance their TV experience along with lifestyles." The press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor as saying.















