Rupali Bank Bangabandhu Parishad regional body formed

Regional committee of Bangabandhu Parishad at state-run Rupali Bank was formed in Pirojpur to uphold ideals of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the great liberation war among bankers.

Rupali Bank Hularhat Branch Manager Md. Mijanur Rahman has been named president while Putiakhali branch manager Syed Arifur Rahman will play role as general secretary in a 21-member executive committee, says a release.

Rupali Bank Bangabandhu Parishad central committee President Md Sujat Ali Zakaria and General secretary Allama Iqbal Rana have already approved the regional unit of the organization.

















