No alternative to online-marketing amid C-19 period: Palak

NATORE, April 25: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said there was no alternative to online marketing during the era of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Online shopping and e-commerce need to be introduced. Farmers need to follow online-marketing strategies for marketing and selling their agricultural products and food in the country," he said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting on health management, relief activities and law and order in Natore district to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Palak said the rate of corona infection has increased significantly across the country including Natore district.

In recent times, especially in the second wave of the pandemic, the rate of corona-infection has increased sharply, he said, adding that the rate of infection in Natore is higher than the national infection rate.

So far, 13,154 people have been tested for COVID-19 infection and about 173 people have tested positive for the deadly virus, he said, adding that many patients are being treated at the hospitals and homes and the infection rate has risen above 22 percent.

Mentioning that there is no substitute for raising awareness among the public against the virus in the recent time, he urged all to maintain proper health rules for the sake of public safety.

Everyone should take various initiatives including wearing mask, getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and not leaving homes unnecessarily, he added.

He said that isolation centers need to be set up in seven hospitals in seven upazilas of the district.

Palak said there is a shortage of oxygen and lack of management not only in Bangladesh but all over the world.

"Therefore, it is not possible to deal with coronavirus pandemic without awareness. However, the government is making every effort to provide oxygen. Central oxygen supply has already started in Singra. Oxygen supply system will also be introduced soon at Natore Sadar Hospital," he continued.

With Deputy Commissioner Md Shahriaz in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Natore-4 constituency lawmaker Professor Abdul Quddus, Natore-2 constituency lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Natore-1 constituency lawmaker Shahidul Islam Bakul, Member of Parliament for the reserved women's seat Ratna Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health Md Saidur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha and Civil Surgeon Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman. -BSS







