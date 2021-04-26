Europe’s Covid recovery fund starts to fall into place

BRUSSELS, April 25: Negotiations were difficult and the plan got off to a slow start, but Europe's huge post-coronavirus recovery fund may make its first payments in July.

To Brussels' relief, two important obstacles in the path of the 672-billion-euro ($812 billion) package of grants and loans were passed this week.

Germany's constitutional court rejected a bid to block the deal's ratification and Portugal became the first EU member to submit its spending plan.

"It was a very good week," a senior EU official told AFP.

A dozen more members -- including big player France -- are due to follow suit next week, handing over what officials warn are on average 50,000-page documents. -AFP







