Monday, 26 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Stock extend gaining streak as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced further extending the winning streak on Sunday as the investors continued to take fresh stakes amid the raging pandemic.
Participants of the traders were a bit higher than previous days as the authorities slackened the lockdown and permitted the shopping malls to stay open from 10 am to 5pm until further order.
DSE extended its winning streak for the ninth consecutive session as enthusiastic investors continued their buoyancy on sector specific issues, especially low-cap stocks.
The broad index, DSEX settled at 5,498.21 points with a gain of 63.18 points or 1.16 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 30.13 points and 18.34 points to settle at 2,117.69 points and 1,255.73 points respectively.
DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 11,888.62 million from Taka 8,832.93 million in the previous session.
Gainers took lead over losers as out of 359 issues traded, 201 securities gained price while 80 declined and 78 remained unchanged.
The port city bourse, CSE's selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI increased by 87.19 points and 143.72 points to stand at 9,572.71 points and 15,867.33 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 14,230,782 share and mutual funds of 236 companies were traded, of which 132 issues advanced while 63 declined and 41 issues remained unchanged.


