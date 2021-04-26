|
Robi launches no-code Android app creation tool Appmaker+
Robi, the country's leading digital services provider has introduced the country's only no-code Android app development platform, Appmaker+, which allows non-developers to build apps without having any coding experience.
The tool will be available on the Appmaker+ website, www.appmakerplus.com.
An online webinar named "The Future is No-Code" was held to inaugurate this intuitive tool on Sunday.
Appmaker+ will provide a simple and effective alternative solution to traditional app and software development and empower non-developers to bring their ideas to life.
As an intuitive tool, it offers a rich template library that will allow anybody to step into the role of a maker and create a powerful application without requiring a single line of code or any coding experience- within a span of 10 minutes.
Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Limited; Mohammad Anwarul Islam, Project Director, Skill Development for Mobile Game and Application project, ICT Division; Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, httpool and Founder, Spider Digital and Mohammad Mahdee-Uz-Zaman, Solutions Architect, ?Amazon Web Service, USA were present on the occasion.
Shihab Ahmad, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "As a digital company, Robi is continuously introducing new products and services to the market. On the other hand, we constantly involve in the development of the country's young society. Robi launched a tool to create apps without coding. As a result, I believe the country's youth will have more opportunities to earn money; besides, the country will move forward in their technological innovation."
Appmaker+ will reach out to developers and freelancers, SME and E-commerce pages, and early-stage startups. The students, developers, and the freelancer community of the country will be able to create a source of income with very little resources through Appmaker+.
This is a new milestone in the journey towards a Digital Bangladesh, especially in light of Robi's initiative, bdapps, being recently declared as the National App Store of Bangladesh.