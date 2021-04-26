

Robi launches no-code Android app creation tool Appmaker+

The tool will be available on the Appmaker+ website, www.appmakerplus.com.

An online webinar named "The Future is No-Code" was held to inaugurate this intuitive tool on Sunday.

Appmaker+ will provide a simple and effective alternative solution to traditional app and software development and empower non-developers to bring their ideas to life.

As an intuitive tool, it offers a rich template library that will allow anybody to step into the role of a maker and create a powerful application without requiring a single line of code or any coding experience- within a span of 10 minutes.

Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Limited; Mohammad Anwarul Islam, Project Director, Skill Development for Mobile Game and Application project, ICT Division; Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, httpool and Founder, Spider Digital and Mohammad Mahdee-Uz-Zaman, Solutions Architect, ?Amazon Web Service, USA were present on the occasion.

Shihab Ahmad, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "As a digital company, Robi is continuously introducing new products and services to the market. On the other hand, we constantly involve in the development of the country's young society. Robi launched a tool to create apps without coding. As a result, I believe the country's youth will have more opportunities to earn money; besides, the country will move forward in their technological innovation."

Appmaker+ will reach out to developers and freelancers, SME and E-commerce pages, and early-stage startups. The students, developers, and the freelancer community of the country will be able to create a source of income with very little resources through Appmaker+.

This is a new milestone in the journey towards a Digital Bangladesh, especially in light of Robi's initiative, bdapps, being recently declared as the National App Store of Bangladesh.













Robi, the country's leading digital services provider has introduced the country's only no-code Android app development platform, Appmaker+, which allows non-developers to build apps without having any coding experience.The tool will be available on the Appmaker+ website, www.appmakerplus.com.An online webinar named "The Future is No-Code" was held to inaugurate this intuitive tool on Sunday.Appmaker+ will provide a simple and effective alternative solution to traditional app and software development and empower non-developers to bring their ideas to life.As an intuitive tool, it offers a rich template library that will allow anybody to step into the role of a maker and create a powerful application without requiring a single line of code or any coding experience- within a span of 10 minutes.Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Limited; Mohammad Anwarul Islam, Project Director, Skill Development for Mobile Game and Application project, ICT Division; Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, httpool and Founder, Spider Digital and Mohammad Mahdee-Uz-Zaman, Solutions Architect, ?Amazon Web Service, USA were present on the occasion.Shihab Ahmad, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "As a digital company, Robi is continuously introducing new products and services to the market. On the other hand, we constantly involve in the development of the country's young society. Robi launched a tool to create apps without coding. As a result, I believe the country's youth will have more opportunities to earn money; besides, the country will move forward in their technological innovation."Appmaker+ will reach out to developers and freelancers, SME and E-commerce pages, and early-stage startups. The students, developers, and the freelancer community of the country will be able to create a source of income with very little resources through Appmaker+.This is a new milestone in the journey towards a Digital Bangladesh, especially in light of Robi's initiative, bdapps, being recently declared as the National App Store of Bangladesh.