Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi launches no-code Android app creation tool Appmaker+

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Robi launches no-code Android app creation tool Appmaker+

Robi launches no-code Android app creation tool Appmaker+

Robi, the country's leading digital services provider has introduced the country's only no-code Android app development platform, Appmaker+, which allows non-developers to build apps without having any coding experience.
The tool will be available on the Appmaker+ website, www.appmakerplus.com.
An online webinar named "The Future is No-Code" was held to inaugurate this intuitive tool on Sunday.
Appmaker+ will provide a simple and effective alternative solution to traditional app and software development and empower non-developers to bring their ideas to life.
As an intuitive tool, it offers a rich template library that will allow anybody to step into the role of a maker and create a powerful application without requiring a single line of code or any coding experience- within a span of 10 minutes.
Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Limited; Mohammad Anwarul Islam, Project Director, Skill Development for Mobile Game and Application project, ICT Division; Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Ventures; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, httpool and Founder, Spider Digital and Mohammad Mahdee-Uz-Zaman, Solutions Architect, ?Amazon Web Service, USA were present on the occasion.
Shihab Ahmad, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "As a digital company, Robi is continuously introducing new products and services to the market. On the other hand, we constantly involve in the development of the country's young society. Robi launched a tool to create apps without coding. As a result, I believe the country's youth will have more opportunities to earn money; besides, the country will move forward in their technological innovation."
Appmaker+ will reach out to developers and freelancers, SME and E-commerce pages, and early-stage startups. The students, developers, and the freelancer community of the country will be able to create a source of income with very little resources through Appmaker+.
This is a new milestone in the journey towards a Digital Bangladesh, especially in light of Robi's initiative, bdapps, being recently declared as the National App Store of Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis
Air India to fly in oxygen concentrators from the US this week
Egypt eyes tourism revenues up to $7 billion in 2021
Porsche plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey edge up in February
DU, BRAC Bank organises banking courses for students
Serum Institute of India defends Covid vaccine pricing
Poor to get food thru Bidyanondo from donors via eFood


Latest News
Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for in-person ceremony
Urgent raw material for Covishield to be made available to India: US
Covid deaths in India could peak by mid-May at 5,600 a day
Fire from oxygen tank blast in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital kills 82
Qawmi students-teachers to remain free from politics: Al-Hayatul Ulaya
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
First dose of vaccination ends, second dose to continue
Top US commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched
Govt writes, spreads fiction against opposition: Fakhrul
Turkey says it will respond in time to "outrageous" US genocide statement
Most Read News
'Bangavax' to get approval within a week
Gender inequality in banking sector
Eid congregations likely in mosques instead of Eidgah
SC upholds Erfan's bail, no bar to release
BNP Chairperson's adviser Barrister Ziaur Rahman dies from Covid-19
Khaleda Zia tests Covid-19 positive again, condition fine
Baghdad hospital fire kills 27
COVID-19 death count crosses 100-mark again
Hefazat-e-Islam central committee dissolved
Former Daily Star news editor Yamin Bakht dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft