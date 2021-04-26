Video
UNDP, Joyeeta to hold online Eid Mela for women SME entrepreneurs

Published : Monday, 26 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

"Anondomela", an online marketplace initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for small and medium enterprises, will organise the largest online fair for Eid during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with Joyeeta Foundation.
Anondomela Facebook page (facebook.com/anondomelashop) will remain active for the fair from April 24 to May 6, from 8 am to 8 pm, with an array of clothing, jewellery, home decor, food items and other knick-knacks from women-led small and medium enterprises, an UNDP press release said.
Anondomela was launched by UNDP in April 2020 as an online marketplace for SMEs, struggling to make sales amid the pandemic.
"Our initiative aims to ease the pressure that the Covid-19 crisis has put on these very small and largely informal entrepreneurs, at a time when most feel naturally inclined to demonstrate more social solidarity and care during the holy month," said Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh.
Joyeeta Foundation is a long-running initiative of the Bangladesh government's Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. The foundation empowers women entrepreneurs and artisans by creating a secure channel for them to showcase and sell their products.
"During this ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, when our entrepreneurs are struggling to survive, we are glad to be organising this online fair that will give them an opportunity to sell their products to a large audience. This online fair is part of our continuous efforts to come to people's aid in their time of need," said Joyeeta Foundation's Managing Director Afroza Khan.
The online fair will have five 30-minute slots that will be divided among entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs can post details about their products and directly connect with buyers. They can also promote their businesses through this opportunity.
Interested SMEs are encouraged to join Anondomela as a seller to participate in the fair. Their products can be delivered seamlessly through 'ekshop' delivery.


