Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:56 PM
Chemical Warehouses In Old Dhaka

No move yet in sight for their relocations

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Walid Khan

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has identified 2,000 chemical warehouses to relocate them to somewhere else from old Dhaka.
DSCC Regional Executive Officer-4 Mohammad Haider Ali told the Daily Observer that the list was compiled after visiting the shops of chemical traders in old Dhaka over the last one month.
Haider Ali said a committee comprising the Ministry of Industries, Fire Service, Dhaka South City Corporation and the Department of Explosives was formed to make a list of the chemical traders in Old Dhaka.
"We finished the list last month. It will be sent to the ministry. We will implement the decision of the ministry." he added.
There are currently 1896 licensed chemical traders in old Dhaka, Haider Ali said, "We have not renewed the licenses of those traders after the Churihatta fire incident. The licenses would be
renewed after relocating them to the designated places."
The government took the initiative to relocate the chemical businesses after 118 people were killed in a fire at Nimtali in Chawkbazar on June 3, 2010. About 10 years later, 77 people died in a fire in Churihatta fire incident on February 20, 2019.
But the decision is yet to be implemented and by the time in the early hours of Thursday in another fire incident in a chemical warehouse at Armanitola in old Dhaka four more people lost their lives and 23 others were injured.               
The fire incident took place in a 6-storey building named Musa Mansion. The Daily Observer investigation found that besides 1896 licensed chemical warehouses, there were many sales outlets and factories operate in old Dhaka unlawfully.  
At least 90 percent of the capital's chemical warehouses, sales outlets and factories do not have any licenses either from the Fire Service or other agencies concerned. The government had taken an initiative to shift the chemical godowns from Chawkbazar area to Tongi and Keraniganj.
According to an estimate by Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan, there are about 25,000 sales outlets, factories and chemical warehouses still doing business without licenses.
Of them, 15,000 chemical warehouses are in residential buildings. Meanwhile, the DNCC and DSCC had issued licenses to only 1896 establishments.
As no major initiatives are underway to remove such factories, fire often breaks out in the congested areas, posing a threat to the inhabitants.
Successive governments have not even set a deadline for the implementation of the relocation plan for the chemical warehouses, sales outlets and factories.
After the Nimtali and Churihatta blazes, the authorities carried out drives and sealed off over two dozen chemical warehouses but pressure from the business community forced a sudden suspension of the drive.
A number of senior officials of the Fire Service told the daily Observer that a policy decision is needed to settle the burning issue of relocation.
But, many buildings at Nawab Katara, Bangshal, Siddique Bazar, Babu Bazar, Islambagh Mitford, Armanitola, Kayettuli, Agamasi Lane Shaheednagar, Chawkbazar, Imamganj and Babubazar areas still house chemical factories and stores.
In a number of these areas, especially in Siddique Bazar, shoe factories are located which are prone to devastating fires as adhesives used in making shoes are highly combustible materials apart from foams used for padding leather shoes. A Fire Service and Civil Defense officials said, "The areas are still vulnerable as the chemical factories and warehouses still operate there."
Several thousand warehouses are still in operation in the old town, illegally storing highly combustible chemical compounds in densely populated areas, putting people's lives at risk.
Eight years since the Nimtoli tragedy, the promises of relocation largely remain ignored.



