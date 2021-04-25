Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:55 PM
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Front Page

Serum can’t stop vaccine supply to BD; govt must take up issue with Delhi: Papon

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Staff Corresponent

Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Nazmul Hasan Papon, MP, has said that there is no way to stop providing the corona vaccine to Bangladesh, for which the government placed booking with advance money to Serum Institute of India.
Papon, who is also the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after taking the second dose of corona vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Saturday.
Papon said, "We don't need to know what happened to other countries. We have given advance money. After taking money, they won't send vaccine; it's not acceptable in any way. The government should urge India to send the vaccine. We have known that they have made ready 5 million for us. They are waiting for permission from their Ministry of External Affairs. Five million was supposed to be sent last month. They have given 20 lakhs."  
"CEO and Managing Director of the Serum Institute have informed us in writing that their government is holding back, not getting clearance. So I
think there is no reason for our government to remain silent. The Indian government should be told immediately, I bought this vaccine with advance money and you have to deliver. It must be said strongly," he added.  
Nazmul Hasan Papon further said, "We (Beximco) have nothing to do here. It is the responsibility of the government. It was Beximco's responsibility to bring it to the country and distribute it. If they do not provide contractual shipment of the vaccine, the government can take legal action. But it is not necessary now. The important thing here is that we believe that India is a friend of Bangladesh. The time has come for them to show as a friend's behaviour."




