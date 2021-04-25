Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Only 6.54 lakh tonnes of rice imported in 4 months

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Only 6, 53,901 metric tonnes of rice, around 42 percent of the total, were imported in last around four months by private importers.
However, most of the rice imported by private importers hasn't yet been supplied to local markets following the terms and conditions to tackle its price hike.
As a result, the rice price is still high at the market even during the harvesting period started from mid-April.
In this situation, the private importers who were given permission to import rice from abroad to meet Bangladesh's demand for rice have been asked to ensure supply of the most important commodity to the market by April 30 of this month.
In a letter sent to the Director General of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) on Friday, Food Ministry's Senior Assistant Secretary Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman said the importers who had opened letter of credit (LC) for importing rice must have to supply the rice to markets by April 30.
The time will not be extended any more, the ministry said.
According to Food Ministry officials, the authorities will take necessary legal steps against the importers, if they fail to supply the rice to the market by the deadline.
According to DG Food officials, the Food Ministry has given 314 private
importers permission to import some 15.61 lakh tonnes of rice to tackle price hike of the grain.
Beginning from January 10, the approval was given till March this year.
But, the importers could import only 6.54 lakh tonnes of rice against the LC of 9.55 lakh tonnes opened for import.
More than a hundred of private importers permitted by government haven't even opened LCs after getting permission.
Besides, the government has floated tender for importing some 6.0 lakh tonnes of rice during the period.
But, only 2.61 lakh tonnes of rice has entered the DG Food warehouses. The rest 3.0 lakh tonnes of rice would be stored in the warehouses as it's already under process.
Due to the failure of the public and private authorities, the country's food grain stock dropped to 4.68 lakh tonnes. Of the stock, only 3.10 lakh tonnes are rice and 1.58 lakh tonnes are wheat.


