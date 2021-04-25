Malls, shops reopen today, bus, train services likely from Apr 29



Cleaners at Dhaka New Market at work on Saturday before reopening of shops and markets today. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government has decided to reopen all shopping malls and all types of transports at the time when the country is seeing the decline rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Public health experts of the country termed it a suicidal decision of the government. It is suspected that it can jeopardize all efforts to fight the virus.

Markets and transports are the most risky places for Coronavirus transmission and the decision of reopening these will worsen the situation, experts warned.

Prominent medical practitioner Dr Lelin Chowdhury told the Daily Observer, "The decision of the government of reopening shopping malls and transports amid the ongoing lockdown is totally suicidal. The selected places set to reopen are more risky for Covid-19 transmission."

"The government has been failing to take preplans and complete plans regarding Coronavirus and lockdown. As a result, the first wave of Covid-19 was been prolonged in our country. The second wave is likely to go towards the same direction," he added.

In a notice, the government said that shops and malls can reopen from today maintaining health guidelines properly. The announcement came on the 10th day of the ongoing restrictions, imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Markets to remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm every day from April 25," according to the Cabinet Division notice.

Some experts told this correspondent that the Covid-19 situation will deteriorate further because of huge gathering of people in shopping malls for Eid shopping.

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed said that we were in win-win situation. But now, we are moving towards a lose-lose situation.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the government is actively considering resuming public transport services -- on condition of complying with the health rules -- after the ongoing lockdown ends on April 28.

He said, "Many remain stuck in different areas as public transports are not operating during the ongoing lockdown. The government is actively considering resuming public transport after the lockdown."

At the same time, Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan also said that if the government resumes public transport from April 29 after the ongoing lockdown ends, Bangladesh Railway (BR) will also resume their passenger train services from that day.

Meanwhile, the Shipping ministry also took a decision that water vessels likely to start operation from April 29.

According to some decision making officials of the government, the ongoing lockdown may not be extended further considering the sufferings of the people amid upsurge of Covid-19 transmission.





