Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:55 PM
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Front Page

Cops trying to find foreign sources of Hefazat funds

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of police said most of the money for Hefazat-e-Islam comes from abroad. Police are trying to identify the source of the money.
Mahbub Alam, Joint Commissioner of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on Saturday said many of Hefazat-e-Islam leaders are affiliated with different political parties that have their separate agenda. Hefazat-e-Islam and other political parties have tried to materialise their party agenda under the banner of the Islamist group and hatched conspiracies to topple the government in 2013 and in March this year, investigators have said.  
He said these leaders conspired in 2013 to oust the government through Hefazat. Similar efforts were made through violence centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in the county in March this year, he said.  
The DB official was talking to journalists at his
office regarding their findings, after the arrest of at least 14 top ranking Hefazat leaders. Detectives are investigating at least 65 cases filed following Hefazat's mayhem in 2013 and in March this year.
Most of the leaders think that Hefazat is the only effective platform to go to power -- using madrasa students as shields -- the DB officials claimed citing information given by the arrested Hefazat leaders.
They want to turn Bangladesh into a country like Pakistan and Afghanistan if they come to power, he claimed. Mahbub said leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were also involved in the conspiracy in 2013 and in March this year.
The DB official said Hefazat leaders formed an organisation called "Rabetatul Waizin Bangladesh" with leaders from across the country. They used to control Waz mahfils by forcing organisers across the country to invite their speakers.
To interrogate them, three teams have been formed with investigating officers who have knowledge of Quran and Hadith. They are trying to learn about their main purpose and identify their roles. He ruled out any propaganda of torturing Hefazat leaders.
About Hefazat's joint secretary general Mamunul Haque, the DB official said Mamunul told investigators that his first marriage was done according to Islamic rule and the country's law.
He said he did not have marriage registration of the two other wives and said those were 'contract marriages'. As per the contract, they will be treated as wives but will not get social recognition.


