Missing journo found alive in Dhaka-Aricha Highway

A journalist, who went missing from West Nakhalpara in the capital on Thursday, has been rescued from Savar, on the outskirts of the capital. Now, journalist Siam Sarwar Jamil is undergoing treatment at Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

Two persons rescued him from the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at about 7:30pm on Friday.

Siam is the senior reporter of a daily newspaper's Dhaka bureau. He is also the Science and Technology Affairs Secretary of Jubo Union's central committee.

He went missing on Thursday morning after coming out from his sister's house in West Nakhalpara. His mobile phone was also found switched off from then.

The victim's wife Sharmin Sultana filed a GD with Tejgaon Police Station in connection with the incident.