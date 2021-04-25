Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Miscellaneous

Missing journo found alive in Dhaka-Aricha Highway

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

A journalist, who went missing from West Nakhalpara in the capital on Thursday, has been rescued from Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.   Now, journalist Siam Sarwar Jamil is undergoing treatment at Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.
Two persons rescued him from the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at about 7:30pm on Friday.
Siam is the senior reporter of a daily newspaper's Dhaka bureau. He is also the Science and Technology Affairs Secretary of Jubo Union's central committee.
He went missing on Thursday morning after coming out from his sister's house in West Nakhalpara. His mobile phone was also found switched off from then.
The victim's wife Sharmin Sultana filed a GD with Tejgaon Police Station in connection with the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing journo found alive in Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Pak foundation writes to Modi offering 50 ambulances
15, 217 granted bail by lower courts in 8 working days
Next 2 decades to be volatile with no single superpower: US intel forecast
Banglalink’s 4G data speed overcomes BTRC benchmark
Demand to stop admitting non ethnic students under ethnic quota
CJ refuses to increase number of HC benches
Maulana Hasan quits Hefazat


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft