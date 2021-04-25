Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Miscellaneous

15, 217 granted bail by lower courts in 8 working days

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The lower courts, including tribunals, across the country disposed of 26,848 bail petitions and granted bail to a total of 15, 217 people, including 167 children, in criminal cases through the virtual process in the last eight working days (April 12 to 22).
Supreme Court spokesman Md Saifur Rahman said the lower courts had granted bail to 1,592 people after disposing of a total of 3,032 bail petitions on April 22,
More than 200 courts had granted bail to the accused after holding virtual hearings of the petitions filed by them, seeking bail in the cases filed against them.
The virtual court functions started on April 12 after the government declared a weeklong lockdown to contain Covid-19 infection.                                                                         
The Appellate and the High Court divisions of the Supreme Court also performed their regular activities virtually during this period.
Six HC benches now perform judicial functions for urgent cases.
On April 11, the chief justice had constituted one chamber judge court of the Appellate Division and four HC benches to hear and dispose of urgent cases.
A full bench of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice is running judicial functions using information technology.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing journo found alive in Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Pak foundation writes to Modi offering 50 ambulances
15, 217 granted bail by lower courts in 8 working days
Next 2 decades to be volatile with no single superpower: US intel forecast
Banglalink’s 4G data speed overcomes BTRC benchmark
Demand to stop admitting non ethnic students under ethnic quota
CJ refuses to increase number of HC benches
Maulana Hasan quits Hefazat


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft