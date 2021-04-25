15, 217 granted bail by lower courts in 8 working days

The lower courts, including tribunals, across the country disposed of 26,848 bail petitions and granted bail to a total of 15, 217 people, including 167 children, in criminal cases through the virtual process in the last eight working days (April 12 to 22).

Supreme Court spokesman Md Saifur Rahman said the lower courts had granted bail to 1,592 people after disposing of a total of 3,032 bail petitions on April 22,

More than 200 courts had granted bail to the accused after holding virtual hearings of the petitions filed by them, seeking bail in the cases filed against them.

The virtual court functions started on April 12 after the government declared a weeklong lockdown to contain Covid-19 infection.

The Appellate and the High Court divisions of the Supreme Court also performed their regular activities virtually during this period.

Six HC benches now perform judicial functions for urgent cases.

On April 11, the chief justice had constituted one chamber judge court of the Appellate Division and four HC benches to hear and dispose of urgent cases.

A full bench of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice is running judicial functions using information technology.





