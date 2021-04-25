Dry weather likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday predicted dry weather with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

There are chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Sylhet division, said a BMD bulletin issued here. Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Madaripur, Sandwip, Feni, Rajshahi, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chudanga and Khepupara and it may continue and spread.

However, the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin added.







