Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:54 PM
Home City News

BUET admission test

Application deadline extended to May 3

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) stretched the application deadline of April 24 for its 2020-21 undergraduate programme to May 3.
Now, the candidates can submit their application for the BUET entrance test by 3pm on May 3.
The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the admission committee on Saturday, Professor Dr Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, chairman of the committee and also dean of architecture and planning faculty, said.
Earlier Buet said, admission seekers would be required to sit for preliminary selection exams, from which candidates would be selected for the final exam scheduled to be held on June 10. The eligibility list for the preliminary admission test, slated to be held on May 31 and June 1, will be published on May 5; and the one for the final exam will be released on June 5.


