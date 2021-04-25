Video
Home City News

Family dispute leads to 3 Rohingyas killing each other in Kutupalong

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 23: Three Rohingyas of a family were killed by each other as a family row snowballed into a doomed chain of events inside the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Md Nurul Islam (38), his wife Marium Begum (34) and her younger sister Halima Khatun (26).
According to camp chief Farid Alam, an argument broke out between the couple when the husband returned home intoxicated.
At one stage, Nurul hacked his wife to death.
Seeing this Halima who happened to be at the house during this time, stood up against Nurul Islam for killing her sister.
They got into an altercation armed with sharp objects indiscriminately stabbing each other, which left Nurul dead on the spot.
Locals managed to take Halima to a local hospital, but there the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Ahmed Sanjur confirmed the chain of events to UNB. He said necessary actions would be taken following investigation.    -UNB


