Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Editorial

Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon

Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon

Bangladesh's vaccine storage is in disappointing condition as the Covid-19 vaccine stock about to run out within 15 May, according to a media report. Bangladesh is supposed to receive 5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each month under an agreement with Serum Institute of India. However, no official shipments have arrived in the last two months. Moreover, in a recent interview, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India said that there is no clarity on vaccine exports from India at least before June-July as Serum is now focusing on providing all its vaccines to the Indian government amidst a sharp rise in the number of daily infections in the country. Therefore looking at Indian Serum Institute for vaccines would be an unwise decision.

That means there will be no vaccines left soon and many people will continue to remain totally unvaccinated, while others might not receive their second shot without which they will also be at risk to get infected by the disease.

Amid this vulnerable situation the search for alternative sources of vaccines has gained further importance as the health authorities recently received confirmation from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, via email that the supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine through the Covax program could arrive in the first week of May instead of April. Delivery of the vaccine is also dependent on India lifting its export ban.

However, recently the Russian government has offered Bangladesh to either buy around 2.5 crore doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine or produce the shots locally with its assistance. We should take Russia's proposal under consideration without any further delay. Again, some local companies have already started discussions on importing vaccines manufactured by US drugmaker Moderna. But 2.5 crore doses will not be enough since our 10 crore citizens need 20 crore vaccines. Therefore the vaccine crisis will be difficult to solve. We have reiterated in our previous editorials that the government should have back-up plans and look for alternative sources of Covid-19 vaccines. Unfortunately those words have fallen on deaf ears.

However, now that we are in this situation, the government must not delay any further. It should immediately take steps to procure vaccine from other countries, such as our long time friend nation, China. Reportedly, Chinese vaccine Sinovac shows 80-90% efficacy rate, which is appreciable. We need to focus on making other arrangements to acquire the Covid-19 vaccines by any means. Meanwhile, government should try and find a diplomatic solution with India, and remind Serum that it has an agreement with Bangladesh that it should honour.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon
Is the ‘Lockdown’ serving its purpose?
A new variety of heat-tolerant rice shows hope
Country sliding in World Press Freedom Index
Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds
Policy for automotive industry on the cards
Justice for Banshkhali workers
Looming food crisis among marginalised people


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft