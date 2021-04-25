

Covid-19 vaccine stock to run out soon



That means there will be no vaccines left soon and many people will continue to remain totally unvaccinated, while others might not receive their second shot without which they will also be at risk to get infected by the disease.



Amid this vulnerable situation the search for alternative sources of vaccines has gained further importance as the health authorities recently received confirmation from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, via email that the supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine through the Covax program could arrive in the first week of May instead of April. Delivery of the vaccine is also dependent on India lifting its export ban.



However, recently the Russian government has offered Bangladesh to either buy around 2.5 crore doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine or produce the shots locally with its assistance. We should take Russia's proposal under consideration without any further delay. Again, some local companies have already started discussions on importing vaccines manufactured by US drugmaker Moderna. But 2.5 crore doses will not be enough since our 10 crore citizens need 20 crore vaccines. Therefore the vaccine crisis will be difficult to solve. We have reiterated in our previous editorials that the government should have back-up plans and look for alternative sources of Covid-19 vaccines. Unfortunately those words have fallen on deaf ears.



However, now that we are in this situation, the government must not delay any further. It should immediately take steps to procure vaccine from other countries, such as our long time friend nation, China. Reportedly, Chinese vaccine Sinovac shows 80-90% efficacy rate, which is appreciable. We need to focus on making other arrangements to acquire the Covid-19 vaccines by any means. Meanwhile, government should try and find a diplomatic solution with India, and remind Serum that it has an agreement with Bangladesh that it should honour.