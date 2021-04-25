Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:54 PM
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Justice for the Rana Plaza collapse victims

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Dear Sir
The trial proceedings in the murder case filed in connection with the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar have made no progress in the last five years. The trial is stalled as some accused filed criminal appeals with the higher courts challenging indictment orders in the case. The status of the trial proceedings in another case filed over violation of building codes is the same.

At least 1,136 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh. The survivors and their family members have expressed frustration over the apparent halt in the trial proceedings. The Criminal Investigation Department of police on May 24, 2015 pressed charges against Sohel Rana and 41 others in the murder case. On July 18, 2016, the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against the 41 accused. Soon after the charge framing, eight of the accused moved the High Court to secure stay orders on the trial proceeding.

As a result, the trial court could not record their statements. Now the victims of Rana plaza tragedy want justice. The authorities responsible must move to ensure justice for the victims.

Anik Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

